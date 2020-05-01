A Kennesaw man was arrested in Floyd County Thursday night on felony attempted aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Matthew McGuire, 43, of Kennesaw, contacted someone he believed was under the age of 16 about graphic sexual acts sending nude pictures while also sending nude pictures of himself. He then drove to Floyd County, where he planned to meet up with the person and performing sexual acts.
McGuire is charged with felony electronic enticement and obscene Internet contact with a child. He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.