An Ohio woman and Rome man were arrested at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Three Mile Road after a traffic stop led to finding meth and a vape pen with THC oil in the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Erica Lyne Kitchens, 27, of Fremont, Ohio, was initially pulled over for driving without a tag. The Rome police officer then found the vehicle wasn't registered or insured. After a K9 did a free air sniff, meth and a pipe were also found in the vehicle.
Travis Dewayne Counts, 34, had a vape pen in his possession as well. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Kitchens is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor drug related object possession, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance.
She remained in jail Thursday morning with a $5,700 blanket bond. Counts also remained in jail with a $3,500 bond.