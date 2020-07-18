A Summerville man was arrested at Redmond Regional Medical Center after a K9 search found MDMA and meth in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrie Corneleous White, 29, of Summerville, was driving in violation of his instructional permit when he was pulled over. The K9 found the drugs under the driver's seat. He is charged with felony meth and schedule I controlled substance possession and misdemeanor violation of license class. He was released from jail on bond Saturday.