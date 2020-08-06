An Aragon man was arrested at the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and Chateau Drive after being pulled over for improper brake lights and a K-9 search led to drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After K-9 Lex signaled that he detected narcotics, a Floyd County police officer searched the vehicle of 31-year-old Dennis Randall Stanley, of Aragon. The officer found suspected meth and marijuana in the vehicle during the probable search. He also found Stanley's license was invalid.
Stanley is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor marijuana possession, improper tail light requirements, driving without a license and probation violation. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.