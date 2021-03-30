A young Lithonia man and five juveniles were jailed on felony charges in Bartow County after reportedly leading police on a very short chase in a stolen car.
According to Cartersville Police Department and Bartow County Jail reports:
Khayan Bernard Stalling of Lithonia was being held without bond Tuesday on felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He's also facing a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
Five juveniles in the car with Stallings refused to talk with police and asked for their parents. However, an on-call Department of Juvenile Justice agent advised police to send them to the Rome Youth Detention Center.
They were charged with theft by receiving, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of a pistol by someone under 18 and obstruction.
The incident started about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when police got an alert about a stolen Chevrolet Malibu heading north from Atlanta on I-75 at speeds over 100 mph.
The vehicle exited the interstate at East Main Street in Cartersville and an officer saw them trying to get gas at the Circle K. When the officer activated his vehicle's lights, the Malibu took off, heading into oncoming traffic and almost striking a semi-truck.
It passed over I-75, with the driver apparently unaware the road dead ends at Pine Mountain and the entrance to the Komatsu America Corp. property. There, it struck a stop sign and crashed into a ditch.
All the occupants fled on foot but, by that time, other police were on the scene and they were rounded up.
While searching the vehicle, police found a loaded FNS 9mm pistol and a set of brass knuckles. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Atlanta Police Department.