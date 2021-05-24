An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with four counts of felony obstruction and one count of attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dominque Makela Adams, 34, kicked an officer on the left leg and scratched another officer. She physically resisted deputies when they attempted to retain her and attempted to grab a taser out of one of the officers' hands.
She was initially arrested back in April on robbery and criminal damage to property charges.
Adams is also charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and two misdemeanor simple battery counts.