Two inmates are charged with interference with government property, unlawful acts of violence and 14 counts of criminal damage to property after they broke 14 sprinkler heads in a cellblock at Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toby Keith Johnson, 25, and William Dewayne Vessell, 37, caused over $1,000 in damages when they broke the sprinkler heads. It was done in a "violent and tumultuous" manner. Both men are reported members of the Ghostface Gangsters, the report stated.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said both men were in the disciplinary division. Johnson had recently attacked an inmate and broke other sprinkler heads within the last month.
The sheriff said no one was harmed during the incident, it did cause a "hold up of services" and they had to shut the water off.
Roberson believes the men were mostly trying to cause a disturbance.