A former Floyd County Prison inmate is accused of conspiring with two people to smuggle drugs into the prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Samuel Marquest Sewell, 37, conspired with the two on recorded phone calls and during a visitation to smuggle 106.9 grams of marijuana, 440 grams of tobacco and five packs of rolling papers.
Sewell had the items dropped off in a trash can at Public Animal Welfare Services back in late 2019.
He is charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and items prohibited by inmates.