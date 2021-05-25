A Cartersville man originally jailed on a Jan. 2020 aggravated stalking charge now faces felony aggravated assault and obstruction charges after breaking a jail officer's nose and jaw, records stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Tyra Glaze, 25, faces new felony charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution. He also faces new misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and acts and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
The report stated Glaze fought with and threatened several jail officers telling one "I will tie your hands and feet up and beat you."
Glaze also faces earlier charges from a Jan. 2021 incident at the jail where he reportedly threw urine at an officer. He remained in jail without bond.