A Floyd County Jail inmate is charged with battery and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution after he and another inmate jumped a man and beat him for almost a minute straight, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toby Keith Johnson, 25, also had sprinkler heads in his possession from an incident several weeks ago where he and several other inmates destroyed the fire sprinklers.
The man who was attacked sustained swelling to his left jaw, left cheek area and an abrasion on the back of his neck.
Johnson is being held at the jail without bond for an incident back in August where he was charged with false imprisonment, terroristic threats and battery.