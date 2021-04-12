A Floyd County Prison inmate is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony on accusations that he his wife drop off drugs and tobacco off at a park, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Gregory Mullis-Vonbehren, 34, of Kingston, planned to smuggle 13.2 grams of marijuana and two packs of Bugler tobacco into the prison by picking it up from a trash can at Shannon Recreation Center in December 2019.
He's also charged with possession of items prohibited by an inmate and was held without bond after he was rebooked into Floyd County Jail.