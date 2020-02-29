A 39-year-old man remained in jail Saturday evening without bond after allegedly hunting on property without permission of the owners.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On November 22, 2019, Andrew William Fowler was in possession of a black synthetic stocked firearm with scope and sling. This was during deer hunting season. According to Game Warden Jason Warren, he did not have permission to hunt on the property and was seen on a trail camera video.
After checking the Georgia Department of Natural Resources database, it was found that Fowler had no license to hunt. He is also a convicted felon, which means he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
Fowler is charged with hunting without a license, hunting on the lands of another without permission, failure to wear florescent orange clothing, hunting without a big game license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.