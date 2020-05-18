A homeless man was arrested at the Circle K on Shorter Avenue and charged with possession of drug related objects and Schedule I controlled substance.
According to Rome police reports:
Officers had been dispatched to the convenience store after getting a call about a suspicious man. After the man identified himself as Steven Brett Cason, 39, officers learned that he had a probation warrant.
While going through his two backpacks, one of the officers found several new and used syringes. They also found an old cigarette carton with a substance in it, which they believe is black tar heroin.
He remained in jail Monday with no bond.