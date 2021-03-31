Police found heroin on a man whose license had been suspended for non-payment of child support during a traffic stop on Martha Berry Boulevard at the Relax Inn, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Wesley Rice, 42, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as well as misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and faulty tail light. Police found a folded piece of aluminum foil containing heroin tucked into a cigarette pack.
He remained in jail without bond early Wednesday.