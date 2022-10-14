Report: Gunshots fired in North Rome David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police responded to a report of gunshots just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Gordon Avenue in North Rome.According to the Rome PD incident report:A woman told officers that she was in bed when she heard a couple of shots, which she believed has been fired in the direction of her home.She looked out the window in an unsuccessful attempt to get a description of the shooters or any vehicles leaving the area.The woman then saw two bullet holes.One bullet went through the front window of the home.The other had gone through the wall, toward the ceiling, in the living room.The investigation is continuing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Police: Woman lying next to car in parking lot had oxycodone Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories SoBro Conservancy to transform South Broadway parcel into pollinator garden 53 min ago Kiddos and the Kirkbride: Letter proposes elementary school at historic site 54 min ago ‘All children have the right to a wonderful Christmas’ Carroll County Salvation Army’s need for gift donations soars 57 min ago Stratford arrest comes the hard way 55 min ago Animal advocates working to keep furry friends safe 55 min ago Brownsboro ISD details proposed bond 55 min ago Keith Spera: That time we almost got arrested in France, a tale of traveling abroad with kids 56 min ago Prince and Princess contestants needed 59 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Pizza Farm marks 50 years since opening Latest Region Stories SoBro Conservancy to transform South Broadway parcel into pollinator garden 53 min ago Kiddos and the Kirkbride: Letter proposes elementary school at historic site 54 min ago ‘All children have the right to a wonderful Christmas’ Carroll County Salvation Army’s need for gift donations soars 57 min ago Stratford arrest comes the hard way 55 min ago Animal advocates working to keep furry friends safe 55 min ago Brownsboro ISD details proposed bond 55 min ago Keith Spera: That time we almost got arrested in France, a tale of traveling abroad with kids 56 min ago Prince and Princess contestants needed 59 min ago