A gun safe was reported missing after the owner moved it to the front porch while her floors were being redone, report stated.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
The owner moved the safe onto the front porch at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. She had laid a tarp over it and a ratchet strap was placed around it.
When she returned to the residence with her kids, the safe was gone. The only people who knew the safe was out there was her and the people working on her floors.
The green Remington four by three by five safe belonged to her husband, who is now deceased. She has limited information on everything that was in there, but provided what she can to the officers.
The items in the safe include a $2,000 Thompson rifle, two Red Ryder BB guns valued at $25 each, a single barrel 12gauge shotgun valued at $200, Civil War bayonet valued at $400, three Civil War replica swords, a .410 handgun, a Ruger, a flintlock pistol, John Wayne collector rifle valued at $2,500, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm, a death certificate, a Colt Python .44 Magnum valued at $3,000 and a Kentucky musket muzzle loader. It also had several other firearms and miscellaneous items.