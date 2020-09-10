A Gadsden, Alabama man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after police say he tried to ditch drugs during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alphonso Welch, 59, was stopped on Pennington Avenue at Cherokee Street just before midnight Wednesday for a tag light violation when he threw a pack of cigarettes out the window. Inside the pack was a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue.
Welch is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.