A man wanted by authorities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was picked up by Rome Police Thursday and compounded his problems by scuffling with personnel at the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adrian Adonis Smith, 35, was picked up by Rome Police on West Eighth Avenue and initially charged with being a fugitive from justice.
After Smith got to the jail he allegedly attacked a jail officer and was charged with felony obstruction.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for battery and criminal damage to property in the second degree.