A Floyd County man who was allegedly involved in a struggle with police during an incident at a home on Park Avenue in Lindale earlier this month faces a felony charge as a result of the incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Todd White, 33, of Lindale is charged accused of fighting with officers who were called to a domestic violence situation early on the morning on Oct. 2. A warrant alleges that White threw punches at officers and spit blood from self-inflicted injuries on the police.
White is charged with felony obstruction of officer. He also faces misdemeanors for simple assault, simple assault under the Family Violence statute, obstruction of officers and criminal trespass. He remained in jail Friday morning on a $7,900 bond.