Several items were reported stolen from a residence on Honeysuckle Lane, near Martin Road, Friday evening, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
A man has been remodeling the home for his aunt and had enlisted the help of a few other men. When he arrived at the residence that day, he found the door to the utility room open and 57 boxes of flooring were missing. He also noticed that three five-gallon Bear paint cans were also missing.
He contacted one of the contractors overseeing the project and found that one of the workers had been staying in the residence overnight on occasion. The contractor suspects he might've been the one who took the supplies.
The flooring itself is worth around $4,500 and the paint cans are worth $300 total.