A Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after police say they recovered fingerprints matching his on a glass bottle from a 2015 case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tobias Steven Fuller, 24, left a glass bottle with a gasoline soaked rag stuck through the top on the property of another person back in August of 2015. The rag showed signs of being burned as well.
The case was left inactive until fingerprints were recently recovered from the bottle that matched Fuller's. He remained in jail without bond Saturday morning.