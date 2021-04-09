A man police knew was driving on a suspended license is facing a drug charge after he was stopped for the second time in a week, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Wayne Cantrell, 31, was picked up by Rome police on Dean Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday. He had already been stopped on April 4 for driving on a suspended license and without insurance.
The officers found a quantity of drugs in his mouth, and more on his person when he was being booked into the jail.
Cantrell is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance believed to be synthetic marijuana and crossing the guard line with drugs.
He also is charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.