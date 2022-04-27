A Thomaston man was brought to the Floyd County Jail Tuesday from Upson County on a felony possession of a firearm charge.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Warrants stated that Timothy Brad Wheeler, 41, was at 505 Sally David Road in Armuchee on March 9 and had "immediate access to multiple firearms."

