Report: Felon had access to firearms By John Bailey Apr 27, 2022 A Thomaston man was brought to the Floyd County Jail Tuesday from Upson County on a felony possession of a firearm charge.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Warrants stated that Timothy Brad Wheeler, 41, was at 505 Sally David Road in Armuchee on March 9 and had "immediate access to multiple firearms."