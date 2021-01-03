A traffic stop by Cave Spring police led to a felony charge against a West Georgia man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Keith Wisener, 42, of Temple was stopped between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Friday near the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Gadsden Road for failing to maintain his lane of traffic.
During the process of making the arrest, police recovered a firearm.
Wisener is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors for driving under the influence and failing to maintain a lane.