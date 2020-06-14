A Cave Spring couple was being held without bond Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of several pills and illegal drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Miranda Nicole Lewis, 36, and James Thomas Lewis, 32, were in a vehicle driven by Miranda Lewis that was pulled over by Cave Spring police Saturday night after she failed to use a turn signal when turning right at an intersection.
It was later found that both had clonazepam and marijuana, with Miranda Lewis also having suspected alprazolam and methamphetamine. James Lewis had a glass smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue, plastic bags and a set of digital scales with many of the pills packaged for resale.
The two face felony charges, with Miranda Lewis charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, while James Lewis is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Both are charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drugs not in the original container.
In addition to those charges, James Lewis is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects
Miranda Lewis is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and improper lane change.