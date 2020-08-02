After a Rome man ignored attempts by police to pull him over for a headlight violation, he ended up facing a felony charge of fleeing from law enforcement, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Rashaud Booker, 24, began speeding after failing to obey a traffic stop for having a headlight out. After police pulled him over, they found less than an ounce of marijuana and a grinder.
He also is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects, a headlight violation and speeding. He was held without bond Sunday.