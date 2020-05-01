A Rome man was being held without bond Friday after officers discovered he was wanted by law enforcement in another state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarrett Adam Andrews, 32, was arrested at Big Mattress Outlet on Shorter Avenue after Floyd County Police found less than an ounce of marijuana in his car and an expired license from 2016. Officers then found out that Andrews had an arrest warrant from another state.
Andrews is charged with felony fugitive from justice as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without a license.