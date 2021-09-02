Douglasville man is charged with felony obstruction of officer after he was arrested at the Maple Quick Stop on Maple Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ketori Rashon Woods, 38, was smoking less than an ounce of marijuana outside the convenience store. When Rome police officers tried to arrest him, he attempted to flee on foot and attempted to fight officers while they placed him in handcuffs.
He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement and parole violation. Woods was held without bond Thursday morning.