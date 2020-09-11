A Rome man was arrested on felony meth and intent to distribute charges after Floyd County police found meth in his possession while investigating a domestic dispute, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carl Dean Smith, 59, had a large amount of meth at his residence at 105 Payne Avenue. FCPD officers estimated it had to have been for more than personal use. They also found several glass pipes, digital scales and packaging materials.
Smith is also charged with possession of drug related objects. He remained in jail Friday morning with a $7,900.