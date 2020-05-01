A Decatur man was arrested Thursday night and charged with felony aggravated assault following a hit and run on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dyani Amir Gregory, 34, struck the driver side of a vehicle multiple times with his car at the intersection of Shorter and Coosawattee Avenue on Wednesday and fled the scene. When officers served an arrest warrant Thursday they found him with marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
Gregory is charged with felony hit and run as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana possession and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.