A Dallas woman remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after taking a meth pipe into the jail, according to reports.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Star Lynn Dyas, 35, was being booked into the Floyd County Jail Wednesday afternoon on an aggravated stalking charge when she was found with a smoking device with methamphetamine residue.
Dyas is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard line with drugs, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. No information was available on her stalking accusation.