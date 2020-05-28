A Dallas woman remained in jail Thursday morning with a blanket bond of $5,700 after being charged with felony meth possession and crossing guard lines with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Lee Smith, 30, obstructed a police officer during an arrest at John Maddox Drive and was found with a syringe containing meth. Smith then gave a false name and date of birth to officers.
When she was brought to Floyd County Jail, she was found with more meth.
Smith is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, possession of drug related objects and two counts of giving false name and date of birth to officers.