A man and woman took several items from Dunham's Sports in Mount Berry Mall on Monday, according to a Rome police report.
According to the report:
The couple were observed on the store's surveillance system going into the store around 11:30 a.m. and multiple clothing items, putting some into a shopping basket and others into a duffel bag they got in the store.
They then ran out with the items, putting the duffel bag into a car before running on foot with the rest of the items. The items in the duffel bag and the bag itself are valued at more the $1,500. The rest of the items were unaccounted for at the time of the report.