A Rome man and Cartersville woman were in jail without bond Sunday, facing several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bruno Telder Murdaugh, 36, of Rome, and Hannah Brooke Daniels, 22, of Cartersville, were arrested in the 1900 block of Dean Avenue Saturday morning.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Murdaugh also faces a felony charged of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance while Daniels is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.