A man and women remained in jail Saturday morning, charged with having methamphetamine at the Creekside Inn Motel in Cave Spring on Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 32, of Cave Spring, and Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 30, of Rome, were being loud and disruptive in a public place. Officers arrived and searched them, finding Watkins with a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale, and glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on Johnson.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Watkins is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Johnson was being held without bond Saturday morning, while Watkins is being held on $5,700 bond.