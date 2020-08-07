A Coosa man remained in Jail without bond Friday morning, accused of growing marijuana at his Highland Boulevard home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hunter Jerome Moss, 56, was found in possession of 37 marijuana plants, a smoking device and numerous firearms during the execution of a search warrant Thursday afternoon.
Moss is charged with felony manufacturing marijuana, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.