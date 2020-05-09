After pushing in an air conditioning unit to break into a house, a North Carolina man stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Walden Peacock, 48, of Salem, showed the gun to his boss the next day and lied about where he got it. Peacock stole the gun from a residence on Perry Road on Aug. 3 of last year. Peacock is a convicted felon in both Georgia and North Carolina.
Peacock is charged with felony forced entry burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking. He remained in jail with no bond on Saturday.