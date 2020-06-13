A Rome man was being held on $5,700 bond Saturday after he allegedly nearly caused a wreck on Martha Berry Boulevard and was found with an open beer can and cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Nazee Lee, 63, made a left-hand turn into the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. NE, Friday night, forcing a motorcyclist to come to a complete stop in the road to avoid a collision.
After a witnessing officer performed a traffic stop, the smell of alcohol was detected and a 25-ounce Bud Ice can was seen in the vehicle. After Lee’s arrest, a crack cocaine rock was found in the center console of the vehicle.
Lee is charged with felony possession of cocaine along with misdemeanor counts of DUI, Failure to yield and an open container violation.