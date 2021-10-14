A Floyd County man turned himself in at the jail Wednesday on charges that he allowed nine children to live in conditions with no running water or access to a bathroom, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarvis Darrelle Adams, 36, is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children as well as nine misdemeanor counts of contributing to the deprivation of a child and cruelty to animals.
Adams is accused of allowing the children to live in "deplorable conditions" with no running water and in a house that was littered with feces as well as not having food in the residence. He is also accused of withholding veterinary treatment from a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The injury will require the amputation of the dog's leg.
He remained in jail on $11,200 bond early Thursday.