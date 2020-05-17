Two people have been arrested after police say a young child shot and killed herself while playing with a pistol,
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office:
Investigators were called to a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road on area Saturday night just after 8:30 p.m. The child had been taken from the site prior to law enforcement arrival by persons on the scene and they were met on another roadway by law enforcement where EMS and rescue units evaluated and transported the child to an area hospital.
The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The child apparently shot herself playing with a pistol at the site, police said.
After the initial investigation the child's grandmother 47-year-old Kimberly Anne Roberts and 50-year-old and James Phillip Lillie were both arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail.
Roberts is charged with felony probation violation and Lillie is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both face additional charges and more information will be released once the new charges are filed.