Rome police arrested a man who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kennon Franklin Jackson, 49, of Summerville, was pulled over late Saturday on Martha Berry Boulevard when officers discovered him in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jackson also had an object containing cocaine residue.
He is charged with the felonies theft by receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.