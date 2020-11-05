A Cedartown woman remained in jail Thursday morning on a $5,700 bond after police say she tried to eat a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronica Sue Bailey, 42, was pulled over at the Cave Spring town square Wednesday evening for an expired registration, and after a K-9 alerted positive for drugs, she attempted to eat a baggie of marijuana.
Bailey is charged with felony tampering with evidence, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession and expired registration.