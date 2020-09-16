A Cedartown woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning, accused of punching and kicking a police officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Paula Pace Dudley, 46, punched a Floyd County police officer in the face and kicked him in the leg Tuesday morning. This was after she didn't listen to the officer's commands. She also threatened to kill other people in the room at the time.
Dudley is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, along with misdemeanor battery against a police officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.