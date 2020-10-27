A Cedartown woman remained in jail Tuesday without bond, accused of trying to steal a bicycle and having drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Kendra Elise McCullough, 27, tried to unstrap someone's bicycle, then fought officers when she was being detained and gave a false name. Officers also found heroin in her possession.
McCullough is charged with felony obstruction, criminal attempt to commit felony theft, and possession of heroin. She is also charged with misdemeanor giving false name to police and possession of drug related objects.