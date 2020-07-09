A Cedartown woman and a man from Fruithurst, Alabama were arrested near Booger Hollow Road after officers reportedly identified a stolen vehicle she was driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Dawn Shirey, 48, of Cedartown, and Justin Ryan Hamilton, 28, of Fruithurst, Alabama, kept meth and a glass pipe in the center console of the car.
Shirey had more meth and a glass pipe hidden in her clothing. Hamilton was originally driving the vehicle, but picked up Shirey and let her drive. Shirey also had a suspended license.
Shirey and Hamilton are both charged with felony theft by receiving and meth possession. He remained in jail with a $5,700 bond Thursday morning.
She is also charged with driving while license suspended. She remained in jail with no bond early Thursday.