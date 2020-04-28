A Cedartown man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Tuesday morning, accused of fleeing police and striking a patrol vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Lee Pierce, 31, fled a traffic stop near Nichols Road just before 8 p.m. Monday, and eventually stuck a patrol vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of eight suspected Lorcet tablets.
Pierce is charged with felony fleeing and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, driving while licenses suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.