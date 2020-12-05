A Cave Spring woman was arrested after Cave Spring police pulled her over for a broken brake light and found marijuana and methamphetamine in her car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donna Lynn Adams, 54, was arrested on Perry Farm Road after she admitted she had smoked marijuana and had some in her possession. She also told officers there was a glass pipe with marijuana residue in her backseat.
She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession and operating an unsafe vehicle.
She remained in jail with a $3,500 bond Saturday.