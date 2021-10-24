A Rockmart man was arrested on Cedartown Street in Cave Spring Friday after he was pulled over for speeding and police found multiple drugs in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deundra Martez Cummings, 29, was also driving without a license and had an open bottle of tequila in the back seat. While searching his car, Cave Spring police officers found cocaine in the center console, 26 Hydrocodone pills and suspected marijuana.
Police also found plastic baggies, scales and razor blades in the man's car.
While being booked into the Floyd County Jail, officers found a joint in Cummings' possession.
He is charged with felony distribution of marijuana, possession and intent to distribute cocaine and a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing county guard lines with drugs. He's also facing two misdemeanor counts of open container violation, driving while unlicensed and speeding.
Cummings was released on bond Saturday.