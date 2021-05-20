A Cave Spring man is charged with felony first degree burglary and theft by taking after he reportedly broke into a residence and stole a 2016 GMC Sierra and a diamond ring. reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On May 7, Ryan Wade Posey, 36, forced his way into a residence on Booze Mountain Road in Lindale, causing less than $500 worth of damage to the door.
He also took cash from the residence.
Posey is charged with felony theft by taking articles from vehicle, entering automobile with intent to commit a theft and criminal trespass.
He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.