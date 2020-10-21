A Cave Spring man faces charges that the stole tools from multiple locations and then pawned them, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Justin Lamar Penny, 33, stole a radio valued at $5,000 from the Cave Spring Fire Department, as well as radios, chargers, welding torches and other equipment valued at $1,500 from International paper. He also took a $30 circular saw from an police officer's residence. He pawned all the items at a shop on Shorter Avenue, receiving approximately $6,800 over the course of a year.
Penny is charged with two counts of felony theft by taking, one count of misdemeanor theft by taking and one felony count of theft by deception.