A Cave Spring man faces charges that the stole tools from multiple locations and then pawned them, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:

Justin Lamar Penny, 33, stole a radio valued at $5,000 from the Cave Spring Fire Department, as well as radios, chargers, welding torches and other equipment valued at $1,500 from International paper. He also took a $30 circular saw from an police officer's residence. He pawned all the items at a shop on Shorter Avenue, receiving approximately $6,800 over the course of a year.

Penny is charged with two counts of felony theft by taking, one count of misdemeanor theft by taking and one felony count of theft by deception.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.